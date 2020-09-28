Maryland Transportation Authority investigating after Bay Bridge ‘burnouts’ caught on camera

The Maryland Transportation Authority is investigating after a driver was caught on camera doing “burnouts” on the Bay Bridge over the weekend.

Investigators did not say whether they’d identified the driver, nor did they say whether the driver could face criminal charges.

Police in Ocean City conducted mass arrests over the weekend during a popular car rally.

The authorities have not indicated whether they believe the driver on the Bay Bridge was connected in any way to the event.

The Bay Bridge is one of the most heavily trafficked routes in Maryland – particularly on the weekends, as residents of the state’s urban centers make their way to its eastern beach communities.