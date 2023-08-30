Driver arrested for DUI after running red light, causing crash with police cruiser: officials
MANASSAS, Va. - The driver of a pickup truck is facing charges of driving under the influence after police say they caused a crash with a cruiser in Prince William County.
The crash happened August 27 at Prince William Parkway and Wellington Road just before 1:30 a.m. in the Manassas area.
Police say the driver ran a red light at the intersection and crossed in front of the officer’s vehicle. The officer swerved, but struck the truck.
Images from the scene show and overturned police SUV and a damaged pickup.
Only minor injuries were reported. The driver of the pickup was arrested and faces DUI charges.
The investigation is continuing.
