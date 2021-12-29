Man dead after firing on police in Silver Spring, authorities say

A man is dead after authorities say he fired on police early Wednesday morning in Montgomery County.

Officers say the incident happened around 4:15 a.m. in the downtown Silver Spring area.

Police say they were responding to a shooting call in the 900 block of Bonifant Street where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

During their search for the suspect vehicle, officers conducted a traffic stop near Wayne Avenue and Dartmouth Avenue. Police say an occupant in the vehicle fired rounds at the officers who returned fire. The gunman was struck and died on the scene, police say.

Drivers can expect delays in the area to continue into the morning. The investigation is continuing.