Drive-by paintball shootings leave several injured in Arlington

Authorities say several people were injured after two drive-by paintball shootings in Virginia.

The incidents happened on March 18 in Arlington.

The first incident was reported around 7:24 p.m. when officers say two people were hit by paintball fire from a moving vehicle in the 1400 block of S. Eads Street near 15th Street. A second incident hurt two others who were struck by paintball fire in the same area around 9:10 p.m.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver, older model four-door sedan. There are no suspect descriptions at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

