Montgomery County oral surgeon charged with murder in the death of his partner, former patient

Montgomery County officials have arrested and charged a local oral surgeon with second-degree murder in the death of his partner and former patient.

Dr. James Ryan's practice is located on Observation Drive in Germantown. He was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Sarah Harris.

Harris fatally overdosed on Jan. 26 after being provided controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan.

Harris, a former patient of Dr. Ryan, had been in a relationship with the doctor. She was provided drugs by Dr. Ryan between March 2021, and her death in January 2022.

Montgomery County Chief of Police Marcus Jones will address the public about this incident on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Watch his remarks live on FOX 5.