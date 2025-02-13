The Brief A fiery SUV crash on Queens Chapel Road in Prince George's County was captured on Cpl. Kelly Hernandez's body-worn camera. Hernandez rescued the driver from the burning vehicle, despite the driver believing his leg was broken. The Hyattsville Police Department shared the video, highlighting the bravery of officers while protecting the community; the crash is still under investigation.



A dramatic rescue from a fiery vehicle crash was captured on a police body-worn camera in Prince George's County. The incident occurred when Cpl. Kelly Hernandez of the Hyattsville Police Department responded to the scene of an SUV crash on Queens Chapel Road on January 19.

In the video posted to X, Hernandez is seen running toward the vehicle, which had already caught fire. "Come on, come on, get out, get out," she yelled, before the driver indicated that he thought his leg was broken. Hernandez then grabbed the man, pulled him from behind the wheel, and dragged him to safety.

"This is the type of incident officers face while protecting our community," the police department posted along with the video.

The crash remains under investigation.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Dramatic rescue from fiery vehicle crash captured on Maryland police body-worn camera