Drake tour coming to DC in July

article

Hip-hop superstars Drake and 21 Savage are going on tour together this summer.

Drake's OVO Sound imprint made the announcement Monday and released a montage video of previous performances and vintage clips of Drizzy with his mom and son.

For the first time in five years, the Toronto-bred rapper will be touring. Drake and 21 are scheduled to hit 29 cities starting in June. The tour is called "It's All A Blur" and will feature songs from their joint album "Her Loss."

D.C. fans will be able to see the duo perform at Capital One Arena on Friday, July 28. Save the date — Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 21.

Check out the "It's All A Blur" tour promo video below:





