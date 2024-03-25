Drake Bell on relationship with Josh Peck: 'We've had our ups and downs'

Drake Bell opened up about his relationship with former co-star Josh Peck after coming forward as a victim of sexual abuse in the docuseries "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV."

"We've had our ups and downs," said Bell to FOX 5 DC contributor Sarah Fraser. "I think we do have a really special relationship, and I would always be there for him and I know that he would be the same. And I know that there's been some catty remarks and things that have been said by him and by me. But, you know, I don't want the public jumping on him because he has, in my times of struggle and times of of pain, he has been somebody there that has been really important and special throughout my life."

Josh Peck received backlash online last week after posting a TikTok video in which he says, "if I haven't talked to you since 2023, take that as a … sign that you don't exist to me anymore."

In the aftermath of Bell coming forward as a victim of child sexual abuse, fans on social media assumed Peck's video was directed towards Bell.

Bell quickly responded on TikTok, saying that Peck reached out to Bell directly with words of support.

"Not everything is put out to the public," says Bell in the TikTok. "I just want you guys to know that he has reached out to me, and it’s been very sensitive, but he has reached out to talk with me and help me work through this and has been really, really great."

Peck has since issued a public statement in the emotional aftermath of Quiet on Set.

""I reached out to Drake privately, but want to give my support for the survivors who were brave enough to share their stories of emotional and physical abuse on Nickelodeon sets with the world," said Peck. "Children should be protected. Reliving this publicly is incredibly difficult, but I hope it can bring healing for the victims and their families as well as necessary change to our industry."

Fraser spoke to Bell in an exclusive interview on her podcast, The Sarah Fraser Show.

"He goes into a lot more detail on my podcast about this incident that happened with Brian Peck and how he feels about Nickelodeon's response to this," said Fraser on Good Day DC Monday morning. "He goes into a lot more detail about that, his friendship with Josh Peck, other Nickelodeon stars, what they had to deal with and, you know, his own struggles."