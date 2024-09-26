Downpours, flooded streets complicate morning commute across DC region

Heavy rain and flooded roadways complicated the morning commute Thursday for drivers across the Washington, D.C. region.

The showers and storms moved in overnight, bringing waves of heavy downpours.

Flood watches and advisories were in effect in parts of the area. Flood-prone areas like Annapolis and Old Town Alexandria saw high standing water.

Drivers on local roads were impacted by standing water and highways saw crashes and delays. A collision along southbound I-295 blocked lanes at Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue for about an hour. Residual delays from the crash extended into the morning commute. Showers and storms are likely to continue into the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the remnants of Hurricane Helene are expected to bring wet weather to the D.C. area over the next few days. The area can expect some tropical downpours on Friday. The storm is likely to stall over the area, bringing gloomy weather with clouds, drizzle, and showers to the region over the weekend.