Donations pour in to help historic Montgomery County Black church that was vandalized

Donations are pouring in to help a Montgomery County church that was vandalized.

Last month, surveillance video captured a group breaking into the historic Black church in Potomac.

Nearly a century old, the Scotland AME Zion Church was built by hand in 1924 and remains the only historic building to survive in Potomac’s Scotland community

But it is in danger of collapse after it was damaged by flooding in 2019. Then, this November, a group of vandals broke in.

Now, the National Philharmonic Orchestra is honoring the historic African-Methodist-Episcopal church and its community.

Half of the proceeds from two upcoming performances of Handel’s Messiah will be donated to the church’s second century rebuilding fund.

The performances are December 17 and December 18 at the Strathmore Music Center.

The pre-program will also feature members of the Scotland AME Choir.

The second century project also received a $100,000 donation from Adventist Health.

Police are still investigating the break-in and looking for information on the suspects.