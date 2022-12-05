Video shows suspects breaking into historic Black church in Potomac

Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help in identifying several suspects accused of vandalizing a historic Black church in Potomac.

Surveillance video shows at least five people breaking into the Scotland AME Zion Church before vandalizing it and taking off.

Police said the incident occurred on the night of Friday, Nov. 25.

Around 11 p.m., 2nd District officers responded to the church — located at 10902 Seven Locks Road in Potomac — for the report of a burglary that had just occurred.

Anyone with information about these suspects or this crime is asked to call the 2nd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6710 or 240-773-TIPS or contact Crimes Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.

Watch the surveillance video below: