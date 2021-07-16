Domestic violence allegation lands Nationals’ Starlin Castro on leave from team

Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro has been placed on leave after what Major League Baseball is describing as a "domestic violence" incident.

The league declined to provide specifics on the incident, or whether criminal charges had been filed.

The policy is part of the league’s Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

This is a breaking news update – FOX 5 will provide additional details as they become available.