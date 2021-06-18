Decorated Capitol police officer throws out first pitch at Nationals game

A Capitol police officer whose efforts during the Jan. 6 riot were captured on a viral video was honored once again Friday night when he threw out the first pitch at Nationals Park.

The Washington Nationals Tweeted Friday night: "Humbled and honored to have American hero Officer Eugene Goodman throw out tonight's first pitch."

The Nationals were playing the New York Mets at home in D.C.

Eugene Goodman – a D.C. native – was celebrated as a hero of the Capitol riot when he was recorded leading a mob away from the Senate chambers with nothing but a baton to defend himself.

"Officer Eugene Goodman’s selfless and quick-thinking actions doubtlessly saved lives and bought security personnel precious time to secure and ultimately evacuate the Senate before the armed mob breached the Chambers," House lawmakers wrote in a resolution introduced to Congress, advocating for Goodman's accolades in January.

Five people died as a result of the riot, in which a mob departed a rally at Freedom Plaza featuring former President Donald Trump to storm the U.S. Capitol.

During the rally, Trump reiterated claims that the 2020 election had been "stolen" form him.

The rioters attacked D.C. and Capitol police during the incident, and lawmakers barely escaped to a secure location before they infiltrated the Senate chambers, stalling the joint session to certify the results of the 2020 election.

Congress convened again later that night, cementing Joe Biden’s victory.