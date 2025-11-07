DOJ is not investigating Mayor Bowser, DC US Attorney Pirro confirms

The Brief U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro has confirmed that Mayor Muriel Bowser is not under investigation. The allegations came following a report from the New York Times that has since been refuted. It was all in connection to a November 2023 trip to Qatar.



U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro says Mayor Muriel Bowser is not under any sort of federal investigation.

We're hearing from the mayor a day after a bombshell New York Times report that has since been refuted.

What we know:

The U.S. Attorney, the Department of Justice and Bowser’s office all insist she is not under investigation.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said in a statement, "Mayor Bowser is not under investigation, nor is she the target of any investigation.

On Thursday, the New York Times reported that the DOJ was looking into Boswer over a November 2023 trip to Qatar.

What she's saying:

FOX 5 reached out to the mayor's office for further explanation about the accusations of corruption reported by the Times.

When asked if she has been contacted by the DOJ, Bowser told FOX 5, "I have checked our lawyers and we have a regular chain of who talks to who. We have not been contacted. I have no explanation from federal officials about what happened."

READ MORE: DC Mayor Bowser not under investigation by DOJ

The mayor says she was in Qatar promoting D.C. as a destination for tourism and investment and this was an official business trip.

Qatar reportedly spent over $60,000 on this trip for Bowser and her staff.

Following the trip, the Mayor’s Office says it appears that someone on the her team made a clerical error. We're told there was something off with the paperwork, but it was corrected and updated on file.

Dig deeper:

FOX 5 also reached out to the DOJ to get clarification about exactly where the initial allegation came from. At this time, they only say that she is not under investigation.

The New York Times has not updated or changed its original report.