DC Mayor Bowser may be under investigation by DOJ over trip to Qatar: report

The Department of Justice may be investigating D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in connection with a trip to Qatar two years ago.

What we know:

The New York Times first reported that the DOJ had opened an investigation into Bowser for corruption after she traveled to Qatar for a conference on infrastructure, sports and education on Nov. 25, 2023.

Earlier this year, the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust filed an ethics complaint accusing the mayor's office of not accurately disclosing who paid for the trip.

Qatar reportedly spent more than $60,000 to fund the trip for Bowser and her staff.

The Office of the Mayor responded to FOX 5’s inquiry, saying that following the trip, the District became aware of a staff error, which led to a lack of a standard donation agreement for travel expenses.

They say the paperwork was then correctly submitted and the donations were both included in Serve DC’s publicly-available report .

Dig deeper:

A spokesperson for the mayor's office told FOX 5 they haven't been notified of any investigation and denies any wrongdoing.

Axios also reports that the mayor is not under investigation.

The Mayor's Office released a statement, saying:

"We have checked with our lawyers, and the District has not been notified of any investigation. This was a business trip; DC representatives regularly travel to promote Washington as a destination for investment and growth. This regular work has helped bring investment, infrastructure, new business, new grocery stores, growth, and jobs to the District. In some cases, economic development funds are used for the business travel; in other cases, the host or organizer cover the expenses. All proper paperwork for this standard donation is on file."

The U.S. Attorney's Office in D.C. led the investigation and it's based on potential violations of bribery and campaign finance laws. It's unclear how long this investigation has been underway.

At this time, the U.S. Attorney's Office has not responded to FOX 5's request for comment.