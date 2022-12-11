Dog runs on court during GW vs American basketball game
WASHINGTON - A dog ran onto the court Saturday night during the George Washington University vs. American University basketball game.
Lucky the border collie was supposed to go on at halftime to perform a frisbee routine, but ran onto the court a bit too early.
Gameplay was stopped after Lucky ran out into the middle of the court in the first half of Saturday night's game.
After Lucky went back to the sidelines, American went on to beat George Washington 69-64.