Daughter of former US intelligence director resentenced for 2020 Maryland murder

The Brief Sophia Negroponte, daughter of former U.S. intelligence director John Negroponte, was sentenced to 35 years on Friday for a 2020 murder in Maryland. Negroponte received a similar sentence in 2023, but that conviction was thrown out. A second jury found Negroponte guilty of stabbing and killing her friend, Yousuf Rasmussen, in 2020.



The daughter of a former U.S. intelligence director was sentenced a second time on Friday to decades in prison, years after her first conviction was thrown out.

Sofia Negroponte sentenced

What we know:

Judge Terrence McGann sentenced Sofia Negroponte to 35 years for the 2020 murder of Yousuf Rasmussen.

Yousuf Rasmussen

Rasmussen was killed on Feb. 13, 2020 in a home in Rockville. According to police, Negroponte, Rasmussen and another friend were hanging out, having drinks and watching television.

The friend told officers that Negroponte and Rasmussen were arguing repeatedly. Rasmussen left after one of the arguments, but came back shortly after, looking for his phone.

That's when the police report says Negroponte took a knife and lunged at Rasmussen. They say she stabbed him multiple times, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Previous murder conviction and new trial

The backstory:

Negroponte was first convicted of second-degree murder back in 2023, and likewise sentenced to 35 years in prison, but in January 2024, a Maryland appeals court threw out the conviction, calling for a new trial in circuit court.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Maryland appeals court throws out murder conviction of former US intelligence director’s daughter

According to reports, the court called for a new trial because the jury was allowed to hear contested portions of a police interrogation of Negroponte and testimony from one of the prosecution's witnesses questioning Negroponte's credibility.

"The detectives commented that they found (Negroponte’s) version of events ‘hard to believe’ and that it looked like [the] appellant was not being honest. Under our long-established precedent, these kinds of assertions are not relevant and bear a high risk of prejudice," the appeals court wrote.

‘An appropriate and just outcome’

What they're saying:

In a statement, State's Attorney John McCarthy noted the sentence announced on Friday was the same as the one Negroponte originally received in 2023.

"This is an appropriate and just outcome in light of the seriousness of this crime and the consistent findings of two separate juries who carefully evaluated the evidence," McCarthy said. "Our hearts go out to the family of Yousuf Rasmussen. Their strength throughout this process has been remarkable. We hope this provides some measure of peace."

Daughter of former U.S. intelligence director

Dig deeper:

Sophia Negroponte is the daughter of John Negroponte, the first director of national intelligence under President George W. Bush.

Sophia Negroponte was one of five Honduran children adopted by John Negroponte and his wife after he was appointed as U.S. ambassador to Honduras in the '80s, according to The Washington Post.