Residents push back as Alexandria considers turning some street parking into bike lanes

The Brief The city of Alexandria is considering eliminating some street parking spaces in favor of bike lanes. Dozens of neighbors have signed a petition pushing back against the plan. This is an issue that has caused controversy in other parts of our region as well.



A battle is brewing between the city of Alexandria and homeowners in one of its long-established neighborhoods.

At issue is a proposal to remove street parking in favor of bike lanes.

Neighbors push back:

Along West Braddock Road, just west of Old Town Alexandria, there’s parking on both sides of the street. But the city of Alexandria is proposing to do away with the street parking there and put in dedicated and protected bike lanes.

That's why Margaret Janowsky and Brittney Depiano went to City Hall Friday morning, armed with an appeal petition that was signed by more than 50 of their neighbors.

They're asking Alexandria's traffic and parking board and ultimately, the city council to hit the brakes on part of the city's Braddock Road Corridor Improvements Project that would get rid of the street parking on a long stretch of West Braddock Road between Russell Road and Mount Vernon Avenue — about 100 spaces in total.

They say it would force some homeowners who don't have driveways to park elsewhere in the neighborhood, creating all kinds of hardships.

What they're saying:

"We’re hoping the petition to appeal the decision will allow us to get in front of city council and explain the impact to the residents that they’re supposed to be supporting. This is our community voice," Alexandria resident Brittney Depiano said.

"They think by us objecting to the bike lanes that we’re not concerned about the safety of the bikers and in fact, we’re concerned about the safety of everyone that uses this road, including the people that live here," fellow resident Margaret Janowsky added.

Neighbors say this kind of change could impact their daily lives.

"Parking in front of your house or near your house is important. I defy anybody who says differently because if they’re honest with you, it is important. I don’t see it. I mean, the road functions pretty good right now," said Dana Lawhorne, a former sheriff.

Dig deeper:

This is an issue that has caused controversy in other parts of our region as well. Neighbors contested bike lanes along Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda, for example.

"I don't bike myself, but I absolutely appreciate when people who do have a safe, dedicated space to ride. It's better for them, and it's better for me as a driver and a pedestrian," Mallory Blowhorn told FOX 5.

The city of Alexandria did not have a spokesperson available to answer our questions about its project on Friday.

They referred FOX 5 to the city's presentation at a lengthy traffic and parking board public hearing last month, during which there were voices in support of the plan.

"The city has been very conscientious to meet with us and hear our concerns, but the proposal that they have made doesn't meet the concerns of our members," said Pastor Kate Costa with the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Another concern of the new bike lane critics is the fact that the proposal would do away with dedicated turn lanes at traffic lights on this road. Causing all kinds of new traffic and safety concerns.