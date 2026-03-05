When is the Cherry Blossom Festival in DC? Here’s what to know for 2026

The Brief The National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C. runs March 20–April 12. Peak bloom has not been announced yet, but many expect late March or early April. A colder winter could push peak bloom slightly later this year.



Washington, D.C.’s most iconic sign of spring is almost here, as the National Cherry Blossom Festival prepares to begin later this month.

What we know:

The National Cherry Blossom Festival runs March 20 through April 12 in Washington, D.C., with events happening across the city and around the Tidal Basin.

Major festival dates include:

Opening Ceremony: March 21

Blossom Kite Festival: March 28

Petalpalooza: April 4

National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade: April 11

The festival commemorates the 1912 gift of cherry trees from Japan to the United States and draws visitors from around the world each spring.

When is peak bloom?

Peak bloom — defined as when 70% of the Yoshino cherry trees around the Tidal Basin are in flower — has not yet been officially announced.

In recent years, peak bloom has typically occurred in late March. In 2024 and 2025, it arrived around the end of March. Two years ago, blossoms peaked unusually early on March 17.

This year, after a colder-than-average winter in the D.C. region, many experts believe peak bloom could land in early April, though the timing will depend on temperatures over the next two weeks.

A warming trend is expected heading into the weekend, with temperatures forecast to climb into the upper 60s and possibly near 70 degrees. A stronger warm-up next week could accelerate bud development.

Why timing matters

Peak bloom usually lasts about a week, depending on weather conditions like wind, rain and temperature swings.

The timing affects everything from travel plans and hotel bookings to when photographers and families head to the Tidal Basin for that classic D.C. spring photo.

With festival events beginning March 20, officials are expected to release a more refined peak bloom forecast soon.

What's next:

As temperatures fluctuate over the next 10 to 14 days, bloom trackers will closely monitor the trees’ bud stages.

For now, late March to early April remains the window to watch.