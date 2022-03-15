Student surprised with scholarship to George Washington University; 9 others awarded full rides

The college path for 10 D.C. high school seniors got a bit clearer after they were offered full scholarships to George Washington University.

The surprise of a lifetime came Tuesday for the students.

Of them, nine were informed during virtual events and one was surprised in-person at school!

Ben Toll, dean of GW admissions, George the mascot and others hand-delivered the acceptance letter to the lucky student with their friends and family present.

The scholarships are part of the Stephen Joel Trachtenberg Scholarship (SJT) program which provides academically exceptional students with full-ride scholarships.

The program has awarded scholarships to more than 170 students since the program began in 1989.