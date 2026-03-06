Person struck by Metro train at Brookland station; Red Line service disrupted

article

The Brief A person was struck by a Metro train at Brookland station. Red Line trains are single-tracking between Fort Totten and Brookland. Shuttle buses are operating between Brookland and Rhode Island Avenue.



A person was struck by a Metro train at the Brookland-CUA station Friday afternoon, triggering significant service disruptions along the Red Line.

What we know:

Metro Rail Info first reported just after 1 p.m. that a trespasser had been struck by a train at Brookland.

As of 2:18 p.m., Metro says:

Trains are single-tracking between Fort Totten and Brookland.

Service is no longer bypassing Brookland.

Some trains are offloading at NoMa-Gallaudet to reduce congestion.

Customers should expect delays in both directions.

Metro has not released information about the condition of the person struck.

Shuttle service in place

Shuttle buses are operating between Brookland-CUA and Rhode Island Avenue.

Metro says:

Customers traveling from Brookland to Fort Totten must take a shuttle bus to Rhode Island Avenue and then board a Glenmont-bound train.

An alternative option is Metrobus route D74 between Rhode Island Avenue and Brookland.

Shuttle bus pickup locations:

Brookland-CUA

Northbound: Bus Bay F (Stop ID #1002163)

Southbound: Bus Bay G (Stop ID #1002961)

Rhode Island Avenue

Bus Bay F (Stop ID #1002959)

Metro says it appreciates riders’ patience as crews respond.

What riders should expect

Delays continue in both directions as trains move through the affected area at reduced frequency.

No timeline has been provided for full service restoration.