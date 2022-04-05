Documentary on DC chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen coming to Disney+

A new documentary focused on DC chef and humanitarian José Andrés and directed by Academy Award-winner Ron Howard is set to begin streaming on Disney+ Memorial Day weekend.

The documentary premiered at South by Southwest last month and shows how Andrés and his nonprofit, World Central Kitchen, work to aid nations in the wake of disasters.

Andrés announced on Twitter last month that he and WCK would be heading to Poland to provide support to the people of Ukraine as they grapple with the invasion of Russian troops.

Andres and World Central Kitchen have responded to dozens of disasters throughout the United States and the world, bringing meals to places like Louisiana after Hurricane Laura and the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian.

WCK has more than 50 million meals around the world to survivors in the aftermath of natural disasters and other crises, including COVID-19, according to their website.