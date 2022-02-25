DC chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen arriving in Poland to assist people of Ukraine

World-famous D.C. chef and humanitarian José Andrés announced on Twitter his organization World Central Kitchen was heading to Poland to provide support to the people of Ukraine as they grapple with the invasion of Russian troops.

Andres and World Central Kitchen have responded to dozens of disasters throughout the United States and the world, bringing meals to places like Louisiana after Hurricane Laura and the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian.

WCK has more than 50 million meals around the world to survivors in the aftermath of natural disasters and other crises, including COVID-19, according to their website.

Russian military units have been moving swiftly to take on Ukraine's seat of government and its largest city Kyiv in what U.S. officials suspect is a brazen attempt by Russian President Vladimir Putin to dismantle the government and replace it with his own regime.

Ukrainian leaders have been pleading for help as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee, and hotels in Kyiv were being evacuated amid early indications of an assault.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address that 137 "heroes," including 10 military officers, had been killed and 316 people wounded.