Docs: Video of Pentagon officer pulling gun previously shared with his employer

Documents sent to board members and residents at the Takoma Park building where an off-duty Pentagon police officer is accused of killing two men say the building shared video of the officer's prior gun incident with his employer, which cleared him of wrongdoing anyway.

FOX 5 obtained the documents detailing the Takoma Overlook Condominium's response to David Hall Dixon's May 2020 incident and the shooting last week in which prosecutors say Dixon unjustifiably killed two men he suspected were breaking into cars.

In a letter, the building's Board of Directors says a manager sent the surveillance video of the May 6, 2020 gun incident to the Pentagon Force Protection Agency after the Takoma Park Police began investigating. It shows Dixon pull a shot gun on a homeless woman who was reported to have a mental health crisis shortly after the events inside the building's lobby.

Dixon lives at the condo building where he is now charged with both the May incident and last week's killings.

Despite reportedly being aware of the surveillance video of the incident with the woman, in a memo from Dixon's employer dated July 2020, the Pentagon police force says it cleared Dixon in an internal review, calling the force used justifiable.

FOX 5 asked a PFPA spokeswoman why it cleared Dixon, despite being sent the video, but the agency did not address the question directly.

The spokeswoman did say it has reopened the administrative investigation of Dixon after prosecutors obtained the surveillance video and charged him with assault against the woman.

Takoma Park Police say they did not initially charge Dixon because their investigation did not reveal the surveillance video, which reporters obtained last week, and Dixon told them he only used pepper spray on the woman at the time.

Dixon now faces second-degree murder charges in the deaths of Dominique Williams and James Johnson and assault charges for confronting the woman with his gun. He is being held in jail without bond.