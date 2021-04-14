Family of Maryland men killed by off-duty Pentagon officer wants surveillance footage to be made public

Malik Shabazz, the attorney for Dominique Williams, one of two men killed by an off-duty Pentagon Police Officer David Dixon in Takoma Park, is demanding surveillance video of the deadly shooting be released immediately.

"We need to see it and we don’t want it sugar coated. We know it’s a bad video. It’s bad enough for him to be charged and so we want to see the video. That’s going to help in our investigation and help in our lawsuit," said Shabazz.

He adds this will help determine the family’s legal course of action. They plan to file a civil lawsuit against the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, the Takoma Overlook Condominiums, and Officer David Dixon. Shabazz believes this will help account for the pain and suffering the family is experiencing.

At this time, Officer David Dixon is behind bars without bond facing two charges of second degree murder for shooting and killing Dominique Williams and James Johnson. He is also being charged with attempted second degree murder against Michael Thomas. He survived the incident.

The incident unfolded in the parking lot of the Takoma Park Condominiums on Wednesday, April 7th at 5 in the morning.

Dixon told investigators he saw three men trying to break into a car. He tried to intervene and when the men drove off, he fired his service weapon killing Williams and Johnson. The third man, Thomas was driving the vehicle, but made it out alive.

The Takoma Park Police Chief Antonio DeVaul said the men were breaking into a vehicle, however, Dixon was acting as a citizen during the situation and had no lawful or justifiable reason to shoot and kill the two men.

"We absolutely encourage people not to take action if they observe criminal activity. Be a good witness, call us, but do not take action. We want our citizens to be our eyes and ears, but to call us, to be good witnesses, not intercede themselves," said DeVaul.

According to authorities, the surveillance video of the incident will not be made public until the case is complete. However, Shabazz is adamant about having it now.

"We must have the video, we want the video released now, the family wants the video released," said Shabazz.

A vigil will be held to honor the lives of Williams and Johnson at Marvin Gaye Recreational Center – 15 6th Street NW at 6 pm on Thursday, April 15.

