Pentagon releases photo of cop accused in Takoma Park double murder

The Pentagon has released a photo of a police officer who is accused of killing two men he believed were breaking into cars in a Takoma Park parking lot.

Pentagon Force Protection Agency Police Officer David Hall Dixon faces two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of 38-year-old James Johnson and 32-year-old Dominique Williams.

He was also charged with the attempted murder of a third man, 36-year-old Michael Thomas.

He remains in custody without bond, and could face 180 years in prison if he’s convicted.

Dixon has been involved with other run-ins before — including when he pointed a rifle at a homeless woman. Video obtained by FOX 5 shows in May 2020 he pointed a rifle at a homeless woman who entered a Takoma Park condominium building.

Another incident occurred in D.C. last July. According to a police report, Dixon was in traffic when someone approached his car and threatened him with a hatchet.

The report says Dixon then pulled out his service weapon, and the other person retreated.

The Pentagon says it was aware of Dixon's two previous incidents prior to this week's fatal double shooting, but he was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Dixon, who is being represented by a public defender, will have a preliminary hearing on both the murder charges and rifle incident on May 7.

