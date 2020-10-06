DMV voters head to polls with more than presidency on their minds

Election Day is one month away - and the presidency is at stake.

But beyond deciding who will occupy the White House for the next four years, there are a number of other issues on the ballot in the D.C. metropolitan area.

Early voting is underway at Fairfax County’s Office of Elections – complete with long lines of people waiting to cast their ballot.

Click here for a county-by-county voting guide for Virginia

A number of down-ballot issues are on the table in Virginia, including two constitutional amendments:

- The first amendment some describe as controversial is asking voters to make a bipartisan commission responsible for the initial drawing of election districts. A no vote would leave the sole responsibility for drawing the districts with the General Assembly and Governor.

- The second amendment proposal would exempt one automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States from state and local taxes. A no vote would leave the state’s constitution as is.

Click here for a county-by-county voting guide for Maryland

In Maryland, voters will see a constitutional amendment proposal about balancing the state budget.

Expanding commercial gaming, however, is arguably a ballot issue garnering more attention in Maryland. If the voters statewide approve this referendum, it will authorize the General Assembly to pass a law allowing the State Lottery and Gaming Control Commission to issue licenses to offer betting in the state on sports and other competitive events.

Click here for a complete voting guide for the District of Columbia

D.C. voters will decide on a controversial measure to decriminalize a wide range of psychedelic drugs including what’s known as magic mushrooms.