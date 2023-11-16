Disturbing video shows man slamming, hitting puppy in Hyattsville apartment complex

Police are investigating a disturbing case of animal abuse that was caught on camera in a Hyattsville neighborhood.

A neighbor in the Villages at Morgan Apartments reached out to FOX 5 with video from her Ring camera that showed a man violently attacking a puppy.

Denise Himley sent the footage in, saying she’s seen the man hurting his dog on multiple occasions and now, animal control is involved.

In the video, the man is seen initially holding the puppy by the neck before tossing the little dog down on the ground. He picks the dog back up by its neck and carries it a short distance where he again drops the puppy, then appears to slap and hit it multiple times while it's on the ground.

In the last seconds of the video, he once again picks the puppy up by its neck and walks out of the frame.

"I was automatically sick to my stomach," Himley said. "They can’t speak up for themselves."

Police say while the disturbing encounter was posted online, they did not receive a call about the incident. Animal control also says they sent investigators out to this neighborhood Thursday but no one came forward about the incident.

The agencies tell FOX 5 that at this time, no one has provided details needed to complete a more in-depth investigation.

Himley says she’s planning to call police but tells FOX 5 she did reach out to the Humane Society.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a blue hoodie and black pants at the time of the reported abuse.

Prince George’s County animal control officers tell FOX 5 they’re trying to confirm the exact address and location of the incident. They ask anyone with additional information to contact them.