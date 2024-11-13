WATCH: Discarded cigarette causes two cars to catch on fire in Frederick

A carelessly discarded cigarette caused two cars at an apartment complex in Frederick to go up in flames and it was all captured on security camera video.

The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Willowdale Crossing Apartments. James, whose car was one of those burned, was asleep when he heard two loud explosions and ran out to see his Kia Rio ablaze.

"I didn't know what to do, it was too far gone," he said. "I just didn't know what was going on."

When investigators asked to see his security camera footage, it all became clear.

In the video, sent exclusively to FOX 5, you see two people walking toward the apartment building. Then, a woman flicks a cigarette toward the curb where two cars are parked, into a pile of leaves beneath them.

It takes about a minute before the leaves start smoldering. Soon after, both cars ignite and go up in flames.

Frederick Firefighters came within ten minutes to douse the fire but the cars were already total losses by then — James' 2023 Rio that had just 8,000 miles on it and Miracle Akagbobi's Nissan Murano, which he bought within the last year.

"Thank God he had a camera here and the camera showed a lady flick the cigarette and that's how the fire started. The rest is history. My car got literally totaled from the fire," Akagbobi said.

Both he and James said that five days later, they still haven't heard from the woman responsible, a neighbor. They say on top of the auto insurance headaches, rental cars and dealing with deductibles, that's been one of the most frustrating parts.

"A little apology at least would help but just the nonchalant attitude, like 'yeah, I can blow someone's vehicle up and nothing can happen?' I feel heartbroken," Akagbobi said.

"If it was me, at least a little bit of sympathy or empathy could have helped. 'I'm sorry I did this or 'hey, I didn't mean to do this' but ignoring it and getting away with it? I would not do that to another human being. But that's me though."

Frederick Fire officials confirmed to FOX 5 that the cause was a discarded cigarette and that the Fire Marshal's office ruled it accidental. Frederick police say at this time they do not intend to charge anyone in this case.