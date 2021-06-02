Developers give closer look at what National Landing will look like

Developers are giving the public a new look at what National Landing will look like when massive development projects -- like Amazon's second headquarters and infrastructure upgrades -- are completed.

JBG Smith, the development company working to transform the area, released a video Tuesday showing high-rise buildings, offices, hotels and restaurants.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick visited the rebranded area of Crystal City Wednesday which she said would typically turn into a federal ghost town after the workday was through. The transformation is expected to bring a new urban, pedestrian-friendly look to the area.

Infrastructure improvements will total nearly $5 billion and include additional Crystal City Metro entrances and a commuter rail station with a 700-foot pedestrian bridge connecting to Reagan National Airport.

The Amazon H2Q complex is projected to employ more than 25,000 people, with an average salary of over $150,000 and is expected to include 2.8 million square feet of office space in three buildings, as well as 2.5 acres of open public space and connected walkways.