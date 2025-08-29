Demonstrations held amid allegations of Fairfax County staff paying for student's abortions

The Brief Demonstrations were held ahead of a Fairfax County Public School Board meeting on Thursday. Parents and families were protesting after allegations that FCPS staff secretly funded students’ abortions. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has launched a criminal investigation into the matter, which is ongoing.



A heated demonstration was held in Fairfax County on Thursday with parents and families speaking out about allegations that Fairfax County Public Schools staff secretly funded students’ abortions.

A criminal investigation into the claims is now underway.

What we know:

Dozens of Virginia parents and advocates made their voices heard as State Police are investigating allegations that Fairfax County Public School staff may have helped students get abortions without their parents' knowledge.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin launched the criminal investigation after allegations recently surfaced that in 2021, staff at Centreville High School arranged for minors to receive abortions without parental consent, and potentially used public funds to pay for them.

The attorney for the teacher who first brought these allegations to light claims his client learned of at least two students at her school who were assisted by staff in getting abortions without their parents' consent—though one of them, she said, kept the child.

What they're saying:

Dozens of parents, organizers and activists rallied outside of the Fairfax County School Board meeting Thursday.

FOX 5 spoke with Olivia Turner with "Virginia Society for Human Life."

"If it proves that something like this did occur, could it be happening elsewhere? Is it one off? That would be bad enough, but heaven forbid it's a systemic problem that never went unchecked, that’s even bigger problem," Turner said.

"The allegations out of Fairfax County are horrifying!" one protester said during the rally.

"Our rights do not end when we drop our kids off at the kiss and ride," said another.

Attorney Steven Aden says he represents the Centreville High School teacher who first learned of the allegations and brought them forward.

"The message tonight is take this seriously, investigate it, find out who did this if anybody and make sure there are consequences and the law is upheld," Aden said.

Aden told FOX 5 his client has already spoken with and is providing documentation to state police.

"Parents have to know, guardians have to know because they will be the ones holding this before, during and after that decision is made," he said.

The other side:

In a statement to FOX 5 following our initial reporting on this issue, Superintendent Michelle Ried said, "We have serious questions about these allegations that must be answered. At no time would the situation as described in these allegations from back in 2021 be acceptable in Fairfax County Public Schools. We have taken immediate action engaging an external investigator to get the facts."

She also claimed the district took immediate action to engage an external investigator.

Meanwhile, at a separate but neighboring demonstration Thursday night, the Board received support from some parents and Fairfax residents.

They applauded the district’s decision to keep their policy that allows transgender students to use restrooms consistent with their gender identities despite threats from the Department of Education they’d lose federal funding if they don’t reverse course.

"And thank you for that, thank you for hearing us and seeing us and making schools a better place for all of your students," one parent at that demonstration said.