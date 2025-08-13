Youngkin orders investigation into allegations of school-funded abortions in Fairfax County

The Brief Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has directed the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation to open a full criminal investigation into allegations that Fairfax County Public Schools staff arranged for minors to receive abortions without parental consent. The allegations claim that school officials may have facilitated and paid for abortions for multiple minors, potentially using local, state, or federal public funds. The investigation follows a published report outlining these allegations, with Governor Youngkin expressing deep concern over the possible misuse of public funds and violation of parental rights.



Governor Glenn Youngkin has directed the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation to launch a full criminal probe into allegations that Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) staff arranged for minors to receive abortions without parental consent and potentially used public funds to pay for them.

What we know:

The move follows a published report detailing claims that school officials may have facilitated and paid for abortions for multiple students without notifying their parents. The allegations suggest that local, state, and even federal funds could have been involved.

"I am deeply concerned with the allegations that Fairfax County Public Schools officials arranged for minors to get abortions without parental consent and may have misused public funds to pay for them," Youngkin said in a statement. "I am directing the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation to open a full criminal investigation into the matter immediately."

Reports indicate the school administration may have been aware of such actions, raising questions about potential violations of parental rights and the proper use of taxpayer dollars.

The investigation will determine the validity of these claims and whether criminal charges are warranted.