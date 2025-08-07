Fairfax County to add metal detectors at middle and high schools
FAIRFAX, Va. - 23 middle schools across Fairfax County Public Schools are getting metal detectors ahead of this school year.
It will make Fairfax County Public Schools one of few districts in the region to have metal detectors in middle schools.
FOX 5 has learned there are no metal detectors at middle schools in
- Stafford Schools
- Loudoun County Public Schools
- Prince William County Public Schools
- Montgomery County Public Schools
DC Public Schools has metal detectors in its middle and high schools.
The letter from Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid is dated August 4 and was addressed to middle school families. Beyond saying the school district is continuing to work hard to keep students safe by constantly reviewing the latest in school safety practices, FCPS does not offer additional reasoning for the last-minute expansion.
The school district’s first day of school is less than two weeks away on Monday, August 18.
The metal detector program expansion comes after FCPS says it piloted a weapon screening system across its high schools last spring.
We’re told this weapon screening system will be expanded to all middle and high schools this fall.
"That’s quite scary. There’s guns and knives being brought into schools and that is worrying," said Megan Stimart, a McLean resident who also lives in London.
"If that’s something that’s being looked at then obviously it’s a concern. What the right answer is though, I don’t know," said Stimart.
"I think in today’s society with things happening to youngsters you just never know," said Ernesto George who lives in Lorton.
Fairfax County Public Schools says its weapons detection program is similar to ones that have been used at sporting events and concerts for many years.
A spokesperson with Fairfax County Public Schools declined to discuss the expansion with FOX 5 DC Thursday.
FCPS also says it will provide more details as they prepare for the coming school year to ensure that students, staff and families understand and feel comfortable with the process.