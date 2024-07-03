Democratic Party grows concerned about the Biden Campaign: Will Biden punch his presidential ticket?

Democratic governors will meet with President Biden on Thursday afternoon following a dismal debate performance that struck up concern among the party last Thursday evening.

The meeting comes less than 72 hours after a call on Monday afternoon where two dozen Democratic governors aired their fears and frustrations—the president’s "obviously poor debate performance" at the epicenter of their discussion.

Multiple governors asked for clarity on the campaign’s plan moving forward.

"Folks want to know—what’s the plan, Joe? What is the plan not only for you but the rest of us to get out there and carry the flag? Are you able and is the campaign able to maintain the pace?" said a source familiar with the meeting. "Many of the governors want to know, what’s next? We’ve got to rebound."

The Biden campaign declined to comment.

Texas Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett is the first Democrat in Congress to call for Biden’s official withdrawal from the 2024 race.

"Recognizing that, unlike Trump, President Biden’s first commitment has always been to our country, not himself, I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw," Doggett said. "I respectfully call on him to do so."

The campaign continuously denies the blatant progressive mental and physical aging of the 81-year-old president. Rather, they exude confidence that Joe Biden is the best candidate to take down the former Republican president this November.

"Joe isn’t just the right person for the job," Jill Biden said at an East Hampton fundraiser on Saturday, "He’s the only person for the job."

This is the statement that voters across the nation are asking.

President Biden fiercely defended his ability to serve as president at his boisterous rally in Raleigh the day after the debate.

"I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to. I don’t debate as well as I used to. But I know what I do know: I know how to tell the truth," Biden said. "I know right from wrong. And I know how to do this job. I know how to get things done."

Some frantic Democrats are looking to leave their current candidate behind before November, a process that has not been considered in decades. If Biden agreed to decline the Democratic nomination, it would throw the party into an open nominating process on the convention floor.

As of now, there is no indication that the President intends to decline his nomination. Biden’s campaign spokesperson Lauren Hitt was clear about his intentions on Friday saying: "Of course he’s not dropping out."

The Democrats are set to hold a virtual roll call to nominate Biden by August 7th due to a quirk in Ohio law. This deadline is merely 40 days away.