Expand / Collapse search

Human remains found in Northeast DC neighborhood: police

By
Published  April 4, 2025 1:03pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. police are investigating after human remains were found in a Northeast neighborhood.

According to police, a report of human remains in the 1200 block of Jackson Street on Thursday, April 3, around 1:13 p.m.

Detectives have not found any evidence of a crime at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation.

The identity of the individual has not been shared. 

This is a developing story that will be updated with more information. 
 

Crime and Public SafetyWashington, D.C.NewsNortheast