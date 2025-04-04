Human remains found in Northeast DC neighborhood: police

D.C. police are investigating after human remains were found in a Northeast neighborhood.

According to police, a report of human remains in the 1200 block of Jackson Street on Thursday, April 3, around 1:13 p.m.

Detectives have not found any evidence of a crime at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation.

The identity of the individual has not been shared.

This is a developing story that will be updated with more information.

