Human remains found in Northeast DC neighborhood: police
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. police are investigating after human remains were found in a Northeast neighborhood.
According to police, a report of human remains in the 1200 block of Jackson Street on Thursday, April 3, around 1:13 p.m.
Detectives have not found any evidence of a crime at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation.
The identity of the individual has not been shared.
This is a developing story that will be updated with more information.