Democrat Buta Biberaj concedes in hard-fought northern Virginia prosecutor race

A high-profile Democratic prosecutor in northern Virginia who pursued progressive reforms and drew criticism from Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin conceded defeat Wednesday in her reelection bid.

Buta Biberaj’s narrow loss to Republican Bob Anderson in the race for Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney gave the Virginia GOP one of its most significant wins this election in an otherwise poor performance that saw Democrats win control of both houses of the state Legislature.

Biberaj conceded a day after the Loudoun County Board of Elections finished counting all ballots. Late absentee and provisional ballots narrowed Biberaj’s deficit from roughly 1,000 votes to just 300 votes out of more than 135,000 ballots cast.

Biberaj could have requested a recount under state law, but she said at a news conference Wednesday in Leesburg that she thought it was better to use the next two months to ensure a smooth transition.

She said she was proud of her office’s efforts to reduce crime, promote diversity and develop "a better, more humane approach to safety and justice."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.