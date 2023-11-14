Bob Anderson edges out victory over Buta Biberaj in Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney race

After a week of counting, there’s a winner in the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney race.

Incumbent Democrat Buta Biberaj has lost to Republican Bob Anderson by 300 votes.

Anderson previously held the office 20 years ago.

Related article

FOX 5 was outside the elections office when workers finished counting the last 300 ballots by hand Tuesday afternoon.

Elections officials worked for days to finish tallying up the votes.

Related article

Samantha Shepherd with the Loudoun County Office of Elections told FOX 5: "We are finished. We are waiting for the certification. Our electoral board is working on signing abstracts, and reviewing paperwork."

These results are still in the process of being formally finalized, but the votes are done being counted.

Anderson finished with 68,068 votes; Biberaj, with 67,768.

FOX 5 caught up with Bob Anderson at the elections office Tuesday, and asked him how he felt as the count continued.

"As it went on, I didn’t give it a lot of thought, because I didn’t want to get myself wound up," he said. "I thought that as it got closer, I was anxious. There’s no question about it. I wanted to get it over with."

Anderson claimed victory the day after election day.

FOX 5 has reached out to Biberaj for comment. A spokesperson for her office says they are reviewing the final counts.

We specifically asked if she’d request a recount, but are waiting to hear back on that.