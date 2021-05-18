DeMatha Catholic HS basketball coach Mike Jones leaving for coaching position at Virginia Tech

Mike Jones, the head coach of DeMatha Catholic High School's basketball team will be leaving for a position with Virginia Tech.

Jones spent 19-years leading DeMatha's basketball program to a 511 and 119 record.

He'll become the associate head coach of the Virginia Tech men's basketball team and will work with head coach Mike Young.

Jones won multiple regular season titles and championships with DeMatha and has coached several players that have gone on to play in the NBA. He has also served in coaching roles with USA Basketball.