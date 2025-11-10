The Brief Former NBA player Delonte West arrested in Virginia after showing signs of intoxication. Police say West, 42, refused hospital care, was arrested, then released. West played for the NBA and has battled substance abuse.



Authorities say former NBA player Delonte West was arrested "for his own safety" earlier this month after showing signs of intoxication at a northern Virginia intersection.

Delonte West arrested

Fairfax County police said they responded to Fairhaven Avenue and Richmond Highway in Alexandria on Nov. 2 around 8:30 p.m. for a report of an unconscious person.

Officers requested emergency medical services after they said West, 42, showed signs of intoxication. Officials said he was arrested after refusing to go to the hospital.

He was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and later released.

West graduated from Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt and attended Saint Joseph’s University. He played for the Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks during his NBA career and has struggled with substance abuse issues for several years.

Delonte West (Fairfax County Police Department)