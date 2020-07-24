DC ordering 'non-essential' visitors from high-risk areas to quarantine

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Friday that – starting Monday – visitors from high-risk areas must self quarantine for two weeks.

The order excludes Maryland and Virginia.

The only exception is for people who are traveling to the District for essential activities.

According to the mayor, the at-risk areas will be listed on the District’s coronavirus website.

Students from high-risk areas are still subject to the quarantine order.

Bowser also indicated that local schools have received reopening guidelines regarding testing, contact tracing, student behavior and isolation and quarantine.

Maryland and Virginia are listed as high-risk areas under a similar order impacting New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

