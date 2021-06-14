Jose Andres to throw out first pitch at Nationals game tomorrow night

article

Jose Andres is returning to the mound at Nationals Park in D.C. tomorrow night to throw out the first pitch when the team hosts the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The celebrated chef will be participating as part of World Central Kitchen Day at Nationals Park. Half of the proceeds from the 5050 raffle held during Tuesday’s game will go to the organization.

The Nationals organization says they’re recognizing Andres’ philanthropic organization for its work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last time Andres threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Washington Nationals was October 2019 when they defeated the Houston Astros in the World Series.