Deadly shooting victims in Germantown shot each other, police say

An investigation is underway into a shooting that killed two people, including a former Magruder High School student in Germantown, according to police.

Montgomery County Police said the shooting happened in the 19600 block of Crystal Rock Drive just around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. A 21-year-old man, identified as Jeffrey Baffour Akowuah of Germantown, and a 16-year-old boy, identified as Cesar Segovia of Gaithersburg, were shot and killed during the incident.

Police said the two victims met along Crystal Rock Drive for unknown reasons, and during that meeting a fight broke out that ended with Akowuah and Segovia shooting each other.

On Thursday, Magruder sent a letter home to families:

Dear Magruder High School families,

Today, I am sharing information about a tragic incident that occurred Wednesday evening, May 11, and involved a Magruder cluster student previously enrolled in our school. I am very saddened to report that the Montgomery County Police Department has confirmed that this individual has lost his life due to a serious incident involving an act of violence near a 7-11 in Germantown. We are not identifying this former student out of respect for the family and to assist the police with what is an ongoing investigation. We fully understand and are aware that information is being shared in social media. As reported by the police, the facts are that two individuals lost their lives in this incident, and the police are working to investigate and fully understand what has occurred.Today, we took all necessary actions to ensure our school was running smoothly and ensure students' and staff members’ safety. Our school Community Engagement Officer was on campus supporting us and collaborating with school administrators on all safety matters. Also, our School Crisis Team was available to work with students by offering any support that was needed. Please keep in mind that it is not unusual for high school students to feel anxious, sad, fearful, angry, or vulnerable after such a traumatic event. You can help your child better deal with this event by encouraging discussion, being supportive of feelings, and suggesting positive actions. Please talk with your child about the negative effect of rumors and the problems resulting from inaccurate information. As I have said, the details surrounding this tragedy are under police investigation; therefore, we want to be careful to share only facts with our staff, students, and parents that have been substantiated.If you feel that your children need to speak to a counselor or other caring adult, please do not hesitate to call our school and let us know at 240-740-5550. It is sad to have to teach our children about the violence in our world and that sometimes we do not have the power to prevent it. This is a loss for us all. We can offer our children our love and our intention to make a safe and kinder world. This is something we can do together. For these discussions, helpful and important resources are shared below. We are Colonel Strong!

Leroy C. Evans, Ed.D.

Principal, Col. Zadok Magruder High School

Montgomery County Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing. They are urging anyone with information about the shooting to call 240-773-5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).