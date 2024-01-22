Deadly DC hit-and-run crash victim identified; police continue search for driver

A man police say was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in D.C. over the weekend has been identified.

Officers say 39-year-old Delaverlure Dunbar, of northwest Washington, was crossing 16th Street in or about the south crosswalk at Newton Street around 1 a.m. Saturday, January 20 when he was struck.

Dunbar was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died from those injuries on Sunday.

Police believe he was struck by the driver of a Toyota Camry that was traveling northbound on 16th Street. Investigators say the driver fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.