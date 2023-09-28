DDOT to host raffle for free bikes

D.C. residents can apply online for a free bike from DDOT during Open Streets on Georgia Ave.

130 adult bicycles and 40 children’s bicycles will be given away at the raffle, according to DDOT.

Half of the bikes will be reserved for under-resourced residents of the District. These residents have been identified by community partners, DDOT officials said.

Winners must be present at Open Streets between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 to receive their prize.

The link to apply can be found here and will close at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5. Winners will be notified of their prize by email on Oct. 6, according to DDOT officials.

Officials said Georgia Ave. will close all day to accommodate the annual event where folks can move freely about the street.

Open Streets will also provide three fitness areas and two music zones during the celebration.



