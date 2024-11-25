D.C.’s new pair of three-year-old giant pandas, Bao Li and Qing Bao, got some play time in last week at their new home at Washington's National Zoo.

Zoo officials say keepers gave the bears enrichment toys, which encourage them to play and use their natural behavior to help them feel more at home in their new enclosure.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ DC’s new pandas enjoy first Washington snowflakes, play in new enclosure (Smithsonian National Zoological Park)

Video shows them playing under the trees and rolling around in the leaves. The pair also got to experience their first snowflakes in Washington, D.C. Friday and snacked on carrots, bamboo, and apples.

The pandas make their official debut on January 24, 2025.