The giant pandas at the Smithsonian's National Zoo will leave for China sooner than expected.

The remaining pandas Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and Xiao Qi Ji were originally expected to return to China by December 7.

However, the Zoo announced Wednesday that the trio will leave for China by mid-November.

READ MORE: Departure of DC's beloved pandas may signal wider Chinese pullback

The Zoo entered the agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association (CWCA), which owns the animals, in December 2000 when Mei Xiang and Tian Tian arrived at the Zoo.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ DC’s giant pandas to leave National Zoo for China by mid-November

The partnership is part of China’s ongoing efforts to preserve the species, which were on the endangered species list for more than 25 years until 2016.

The end of the National Zoo's panda era comes amid diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and Beijing and a number of Western governments. China appears to be gradually pulling back its pandas from multiple Western zoos as their agreements expire.

The Zoo is celebrating the pandas with Panda Palooza farewell events. Get your free entry pass online.

READ MORE: PANDA’S PLAYING IN THE SNOW! National Zoo shares photo of panda cub Xiao Qi Ji’s first time in the snow!