DCPS student COVID-19 test result upload deadline moved to 5pm due to weather

D.C. Public School students now have until 5 p.m. to upload their COVID-19 test results after delays due to weather pushed back school opening times two hours Wednesday.

School officials say test kit distribution will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at every DCPS school across the District.

Families should upload their student's test results by 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 5.

Students who test negative will be allowed to return to class Thursday. Parents of students who test positive will be required to contact the school's main office to record their absence and to follow DC Health guidelines.

Officials say if families are not able to upload their child's results they can confirm their student's test by the following methods:

- Students can bring a signed note from their parent or guardian, stating that the child was tested on Wednesday, January 5, and that the test was negative. This can be typed or handwritten.

- Students can show a photo of a negative test on their phone or the phone of their parent or guardian.

- Students can bring a screenshot or printout of a negative test result email.