DCPS students, staff required to test negative for COVID-19 before returning to school from break

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Schools across the country are preparing to return next week after the holiday break. Nearly everyone agrees that in-person learning is best, but districts continue grappling with how to make it safe, especially with the current surge in COVID cases.

WASHINGTON - All D.C. Public School students and staff will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before returning to school after winter break on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

At a press conference on Wednesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and city officials said families will need to pick up an iHealth rapid antigen test from a Test Yourself Express pickup site or from a school in the District on  Monday, January 3 or Tuesday, January 4.

The tests will be available at every DCPS school on Monday, January 3 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Tuesday, January 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Families will be able to pick up a test at any DCPS school.

School officials say families will be able to utilize their own antigen or PCR testing option but that tests administered before January 4 will not be accepted. The results of the tests must be uploaded by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4.

Students who test negative will be allowed to return to class on Wednesday, January 5. Parents of students who test positive will be required to contact the school’s main office to record their absence and to follow DC Health guidelines.

Negative results will be required of all students before they can return to school.

Test results can be reported online at dcps.dc.gov/safereturn