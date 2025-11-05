The Brief Warm and sunny Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. Cold returns overnight, with Thursday highs in the upper 50s. Weekend warms briefly before next week’s chill.



After a chilly start, Wednesday brings a brief warmup across the D.C. region, with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

Brief warmup

The day will stay dry with great opportunities to view the sunrise to sunset, with a few passing clouds and a light breeze in the afternoon.

But the unusually mild November temperatures won’t last.

Cold returns

Temperatures drop again Wednesday night, dipping into the upper-30s and mid-40s. Thursday will be cooler, with highs in the upper-50s to low-60s.

Friday stays cool, followed by a short-lived weekend warmup with highs near 70 degrees on Saturday and upper-60s Sunday.

Then, the coldest air of the season arrives early next week, with temperatures struggling to reach 50 degrees Monday and Tuesday.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC weather: Warm Wednesday before cold temperatures return