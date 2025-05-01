DC weather: Warm, humid Thursday with threat of scattered showers, thunderstorms

The Brief Warm and humid Thursday with highs in the 80s; scattered showers and storms possible. Isolated showers or thunderstorms expected this evening, marking unsettled weather ahead. Rain and storms likely through the weekend, with temperatures cooling by Sunday.



A warm and humid Thursday with the threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms as an unsettled stretch of weather moves into the Washington, D.C. region.

Warm, humid weather Thursday

What we know:

FOX 5's Taylor Grenda says look for temperatures in the 50s and 60s during the morning before highs in the 80s with a mix of sunshine and clouds later this afternoon.

A front to the south will bring the threat of isolated showers and storms later this evening. A stray thunderstorm may even roll through overnight. Grenda says this will mark the start of an unsettled weather pattern that will stay in the area over the next couple of days.

Friday will be hotter and more humid with the threat of late-day showers and storms, especially south of the D.C. area.

Scattered storms likely ahead

Showers and storms are likely over the weekend with temperatures in the 80s on Saturday and cooler conditions in the 70s on Sunday. The threat of rain stays with us until at least the middle of next week.

